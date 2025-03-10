Prehistoric shark surprisingly slim, according to researchers

Only a new find will bring clarity

All of their interpretations are working hypotheses and still preliminary, the researchers also emphasize - ultimately, only the discovery of a complete skeleton will bring certainty. The results support an earlier analysis by the team with Phillip Sternes as first author. Computer tomography scans of the vertebrae of a great white shark and data on the megalodon from earlier studies were used. These results alone suggested that the megalodon was not simply a giant version of the modern great white shark.