Georgescu candidacy – now objected to

Riots after rejection of candidacy

Hundreds of supporters of Georgescu, who is also under criminal prosecution, had demonstrated against his exclusion in front of the election office in the evening. Participants then broke through police barriers, who responded with tear gas. Rioters threw cobblestones and fireworks at the officers and set fire to furniture in the neighboring street cafés. They also overturned the broadcasting van of a television station they considered to be politically opposed, Romanian media reported.