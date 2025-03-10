Bobsleigh President proud
Olympics: The ice track in Cortina is “ready”
Ivo Ferriani, President of the Bobsleigh World Federation IBSF, has declared that the ice track built for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina is "ready". From the federation's point of view, it is also the last track to be built.
"We don't need any more. But Cortina is something positive for us. We will have four courses within a radius of around two hours. This allows us to make a calendar with shorter journeys and lower costs," said Ferriani.
He was referring to the lifts in Cortina, St. Moritz, Innsbruck and Königssee. The homologation of the new showpiece is due to take place in two weeks' time. "We from the association are regularly on site. We were there again ten days ago. We saw the progress. The quality and scope of work are excellent. And I'm not saying that because I'm Italian." This track is a calling card, he says, and it must also stand the test of time.
At the Winter Games, the Sliding Center will host the medal events in bobsleigh, luge and skeleton.
