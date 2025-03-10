Olympics: The ice track in Cortina is “ready”

He was referring to the lifts in Cortina, St. Moritz, Innsbruck and Königssee. The homologation of the new showpiece is due to take place in two weeks' time. "We from the association are regularly on site. We were there again ten days ago. We saw the progress. The quality and scope of work are excellent. And I'm not saying that because I'm Italian." This track is a calling card, he says, and it must also stand the test of time.