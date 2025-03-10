Vorteilswelt
Mothers of fallen Russians received meat grinders

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 09:58

Women's Day was also celebrated in Russia on March 8 - a macabre gift presented by the authorities to mothers of fallen soldiers caused quite a stir this year. In addition to flowers, the women whose sons had sacrificed their lives for their country were also presented with meat grinders. 

Unlike in many Western countries, Women's Day in Russia is celebrated less as a feminist day of struggle. It is more of a mixture of Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, where women are given gifts and presents. As a national holiday, March 8 is even a day off work.

This year, the ruling party United Russia gave some women an unusual, if not somewhat tasteless, gift on this day of honor. Party representatives ceremoniously presented a meat grinder to mothers of soldiers killed in the war against Ukraine in the town of Polyarnye Sori. 

In this video you can see a grieving mother being presented with the special gift:

Meat grinder also synonymous with war in Ukraine
The secretary of the local party headquarters, Anna Machunowa, and city president Maxim Tschengajew had themselves photographed in public at the gift presentation. The picture made waves on social media: Many viewers found the attention inappropriate. Critics compared the Russian war of aggression to a meat grinder - Moscow was ruthlessly sacrificing human lives in its invasion of Ukraine, according to the accusation. 

Meat grinder is said to have been the "wish" of the recipient
Following the criticism, city president Tschengajew justified his choice of gift: the intention had been to give away household appliances - the woman photographed at the gift-giving ceremony had specifically asked for a meat grinder as a present. "Of course we couldn't refuse her request," he explained. Following the criticism, the party warned against "inhumane and provocative interpretations" of the well-intentioned gesture.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

