Mothers of fallen Russians received meat grinders

Meat grinder is said to have been the "wish" of the recipient

Following the criticism, city president Tschengajew justified his choice of gift: the intention had been to give away household appliances - the woman photographed at the gift-giving ceremony had specifically asked for a meat grinder as a present. "Of course we couldn't refuse her request," he explained. Following the criticism, the party warned against "inhumane and provocative interpretations" of the well-intentioned gesture.