2:6 in the regional league

Oedt coach: “Mr. Grad will probably be very angry”

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 20:00

The second spring round of the regional league is over - and it was a strange one: the top five teams in the table only managed to pick up a single point. Oedt had a particularly bad time with a 2:6 home defeat against Ried's Young Vikings. After which the "Krone" spoke to coach Gerald Baumgartner.

League leaders FC Hertha Wels lost 3-1 at Weiz, while their closest rivals and chaos club Leoben Gleisdorf lost 2-1. Third-placed WAC II drew 1-1 at home to Vöcklamarkt, while fourth-placed Wallern were held to a 1-0 defeat by Union Gurten at home. ASKÖ Oedt were particularly hard hit. The team from Traun were already 3-0 down at home against Ried's amateurs and even slipped into a 6-2 debacle in the end.

Nothing to laugh about at the moment: Oedt coach Gerald Baumgartner (Bild: GEPA)
Nothing to laugh about at the moment: Oedt coach Gerald Baumgartner
(Bild: GEPA)

"Could have ended 6:6"
"It was a strange game that could have ended 5:5 or 6:6. But of course we made it too easy defensively for Rieden to create scoring chances. They gratefully accepted that," said coach Gerald Baumgartner, whose team had already failed to win at the start of the second half of the season with a 1-1 draw at stragglers Vorwärts Steyr. Even then, club patron Franz Grad is said to have rumbled.

Reaction required in Vöcklamarkt 
"He won't be amused. This is a prestige project for him and costs money accordingly. The only thing he expects is that we perform. He will probably be very angry," suspects Baumgartner, whose team have to face Union Vöcklamarkt next week in the Upper Austrian duel. The coach demands: "We have to show a top reaction, especially defensively.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
