Family missing for 66 years: car turned up

More vehicles found in the river

When diver Archer Mayo, who specializes in searching for accident victims, heard about the case, he wanted to get to the bottom of the mystery - quite literally. After seven years of searching, he finally found the car at a depth of 15 meters, covered in mud, silt and mussel shells. During his mission, the diver also found other vehicles at the bottom of the river - these will now also be investigated by the police.