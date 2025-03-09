Vorteilswelt
Discovered in river

Family missing for 66 years: car turned up

Nachrichten
09.03.2025 11:03

66 years ago, a family of five from the US state of Oregon set off to buy a Christmas tree. Since then, there has been no trace of the couple and their three girls. Now the mystery surrounding the whereabouts of the five missing people could be solved: a diver discovered a car in a river that probably belonged to the family.

On December 7, 1958, Ken and Barbara Martin drove off with their daughters, aged between eleven and 14, to get a Christmas tree - they never returned home. For 66 years, it was unclear what had happened to the family. Now the mystery has apparently been solved. 

A picture of the diver's search operation
A picture of the diver's search operation
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)

A diver found a wrecked car in the Columbia River that could have belonged to the Martin family. Special forces recovered the Ford station wagon from the river using a crane. No human remains were discovered for the time being, but the interior of the car must first be examined in detail, the police said. 

Police: "Everything fits together"
The officers are fairly certain that the car is one of the missing family. "Everything fits together," police officer Pete Hughes told the media. "It appears to be the Martins' vehicle in terms of color, make and model."

The Martin family in an archive photo: parents Ken and Barbara with their daughters Barbara, Sue and Virginia. The grown-up brother Donald was in the Navy at the time of the incident.
The Martin family in an archive photo: parents Ken and Barbara with their daughters Barbara, Sue and Virginia. The grown-up brother Donald was in the Navy at the time of the incident.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)

The case caused a sensation at the end of the 1950s: After the Martins had refueled and eaten lunch in Cascade Locks, a small community on the Columbia River, there was no trace of them. Even then, the police assumed that the vehicle might have crashed into the river. 

Bodies of two girls were found
Just under six months later, the body of the youngest daughter was also found in an arm of the river, and just one day later the remains of the 13-year-old sister were discovered 40 kilometers upstream. The other family members remained missing. 

Diver Archer Mayo has now apparently solved the decades-long mystery.
Diver Archer Mayo has now apparently solved the decades-long mystery.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur)

More vehicles found in the river
When diver Archer Mayo, who specializes in searching for accident victims, heard about the case, he wanted to get to the bottom of the mystery - quite literally. After seven years of searching, he finally found the car at a depth of 15 meters, covered in mud, silt and mussel shells. During his mission, the diver also found other vehicles at the bottom of the river - these will now also be investigated by the police. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
