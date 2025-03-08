Reports of “massacres” of civilians

"Attack by remnants of the overthrown regime"

The state news agency SANA reported that government troops had prevented an "attack by remnants of the toppled regime" on the national hospital in Latakia. The security forces in the region's cities had been ordered to restore order. Numerous looters had been arrested. Ruler Sharaa did not respond to the reports of possible massacres. However, the former leader of the terrorist militia HTS, who until recently still went by his combat name Abu Mohammed al-Golani, threatened anyone "who commits attacks against civilians" with harsh punishment.