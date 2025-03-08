Vorteilswelt
Spring-like weather

Fantastic weekend lures us out into nature

Nachrichten
08.03.2025 18:00

Spring-like temperatures are sweeping through the whole of Upper Austria this weekend. However, it will be a little cooler in the coming week. Which is good news for people, but is increasingly becoming a problem for nature: Rain remains in short supply.

A pleasant 18 degrees in Bad Ischl and Windischgarsten - Saturday was already a real dream day and it is set to get even warmer on Sunday. Spring, which doesn't actually start until March 20, is showing its sweet side in Upper Austria.

Upper Austrians stormed the restaurants, ice cream parlors and the great outdoors on Saturday. "I hit the ski slopes in the morning and head to Lake Traunsee in the afternoon. That way I have the best of both worlds," says one kitesurfer.

Drop in temperature on Monday
On Monday, however, it should be over for the time being with the very high temperatures, as Alexander Ohms from GeoSphere Austria reveals in an interview with the "Krone". "In the course of Monday, dense clouds will move across the country and temperatures will drop slightly," he says. However, you can still expect outside temperatures of up to 16 degrees. The weather should also be relatively stable for the rest of the week.

People are happy, but it's not so good for nature, as it will remain very dry. A few raindrops are possible, but the meteorologists don't expect prolonged and, above all, widespread rain showers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Gerald Schwab
