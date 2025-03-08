Fantastic weekend lures us out into nature

Drop in temperature on Monday

On Monday, however, it should be over for the time being with the very high temperatures, as Alexander Ohms from GeoSphere Austria reveals in an interview with the "Krone". "In the course of Monday, dense clouds will move across the country and temperatures will drop slightly," he says. However, you can still expect outside temperatures of up to 16 degrees. The weather should also be relatively stable for the rest of the week.