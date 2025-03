No more cigarettes: I miss the kick

A reader on the "Krone" phone warned: "Tell the person who is giving up cigarettes that this is the hardest." The good man is right. Three days without smoking are behind me, and yes: it's annoying and tedious. It takes a lot of effort to go from 7 cigarettes a day to zero. But I don't want to be the first person to lose the "crown" challenge. It's not so much the nicotine - I always have the smallest amount - that gets me off, but the short break in my stressful everyday life and the supposed energy kick that smoking gives me. Maybe I'll use tomorrow's Sunday, which is exempt from the fasting requirement, for a cigarette. Even better: I won't do it.