LIVE from 5pm: LASK face WSG Tirol

With LASK and Vienna Austria, the team in tenth place in the table has a "tough" remaining program, "but every game for WSG in this league is tough," said Semlic. The 41-year-old, who will have Stefan Skrbo back at his disposal, described his team as "a team with a strong character and a close-knit group. We're not dreaming of warm blueberries, we know what's at stake." And that is the fight to stay in the league. WSG are still winless in the spring - three draws and a defeat last week against Blau-Weiß. Now they make their second appearance in Linz within a week.