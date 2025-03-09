LIVE from 5pm: LASK face WSG Tirol

Bundesliga in the TICKER
21st round in Austria's Bundesliga: LASK will host WSG Tirol and we will be reporting live (see below).
LASK have an important home game against WSG Tirol in the 21st round of the Austrian Bundesliga today. In the battle for a place in the championship group, a win is a must for the Athletics in order to defend sixth place against seventh-placed city rivals Blau-Weiß, who travel to WAC. Only one point separates the two Linz clubs. "We need a good balance and good solutions," said LASK coach Markus Schopp with a view to WSG.
His squad have recently notched up two wins and the aim is to continue in the same vein. "We've had a very good week of training and are really looking forward to the game. We want to achieve our goal in the last two games," explained Schopp. In addition to WSG, a trip to champions Sturm Graz awaits on the way to the top play-off. "The sooner we fix that, the better. If we win, we'll be in a good position for the last game," said attacking player Christoph Lang.
The Upper Austrians have been unbeaten against the Tyroleans for four matches, winning three of them. However, Schopp praised the work of coach Philipp Semlic in Wattens. "That's a super exciting team that has dropped points." The 51-year-old also sees progress in his own team. "We are more determined and are getting the boys into better positions. We had to deal with various issues for a long time, but we're moving in the right direction," said Schopp.
Fighting to stay in the league instead of "warm blueberries"
The compliment was immediately returned in Tirol. "Markus Schopp is a very, very good coach with a very good team. They are developing more and more," said Semlic. "But there are opportunities for us there too. We expect to find spaces and then we have to play them with quality. That's the be-all and end-all, not just thinking defensively, but also making pinpricks in attack."
With LASK and Vienna Austria, the team in tenth place in the table has a "tough" remaining program, "but every game for WSG in this league is tough," said Semlic. The 41-year-old, who will have Stefan Skrbo back at his disposal, described his team as "a team with a strong character and a close-knit group. We're not dreaming of warm blueberries, we know what's at stake." And that is the fight to stay in the league. WSG are still winless in the spring - three draws and a defeat last week against Blau-Weiß. Now they make their second appearance in Linz within a week.
