"Turning point through Trump"
Joining NATO: this is how the parties position themselves
Austrian MEPs are backing the EU when it comes to defense capabilities. The train has "possibly left the station" for joining NATO, emphasized ÖVP MEP Lukas Mandl. The NEOS, on the other hand, are calling for a debate on neutrality.
NATO has been significantly weakened, said Mandl at the discussion "Key days for Europe: How does Austria position itself?" organized by the Austrian Society for European Politics (ÖGfE) on Friday. The insured could no longer be sure that the insurance would still work.
Schieder is also skeptical
"I dare to doubt whether joining NATO is the smartest exit, especially in times when Donald Trump is breaking up the alliance," said SPÖ delegation leader Andreas Schieder.
Zuckerl parties and Greens welcome EU rearmament
MEPs from the ÖVP, SPÖ, NEOS and Greens welcomed the resolutions passed at the EU summit on Thursday, according to which up to 800 billion euros are to be invested in European defense over the next few years.
Mandl spoke of a "very serious situation", as Europe's full defense capability has still not been achieved, "the glass is half full". However, it must be positively acknowledged that the UK is on board with European efforts despite Brexit.
Schieder: Turning point due to Trump completely
Schieder emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, US Vice President JD Vance and tech billionaire Elon Musk wanted to eliminate democracy. The "turning point" proclaimed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine was complete with Trump's inauguration, and the global cards were being reshuffled.
The challenges in the areas of security policy and armaments are manifold, but are not limited to these alone. The EU must respond with the 3 "Ds" of defense, democracy and deepening (deepening of the EU). Austria could participate in all of these. Neutrality does not prevent Austria from doing so, but rather obliges it to prepare its own defense capability, said Schieder, who also criticized the European mechanisms: "Europe is far too slow."
Austria "island of the blessed"
"When you sit in the European Parliament, it is actually clear: we are at war," said NEOS MEP Anna Stürgkh, describing the mood in the EU Parliament. She described Austria as an "island of the blessed", saying that there was an imbalance. Although she had no problem with neutrality, it did not protect her from attacks.
I have no problem with neutrality, but it does not protect against attacks.
NEOS-Europaabgeordnete Anna Stürgkh
NEOS call for debate on neutrality
Stürgkh called for a debate on neutrality. "The attacks we have from Russia are of course less noticeable than a bomb hitting, but the disinformation has arrived in Austria just as it has elsewhere," said Stürgkh. "We are in a hybrid war," says Mandl. The aim of these attacks is to divide the EU.
Greens welcome commitment to neutrality
Green Member of the National Council Meri Disoski welcomed the commitment to neutrality in the government program. Austria had blatantly increased its defense budget and neutrality meant "that we have a duty to make ourselves capable of defending ourselves". At the same time, the EU plan for rearmament ("Rearm Europe") was also necessary in order to share responsibility for the continent.
Disoski described it as "great" that the danger of a pro-Russian government led by the FPÖ had been averted in Austria. The FPÖ was engaging in a "perpetrator-victim reversal" by accusing the EU of warmongering. It already looked as if Austria could "become Putin's third submarine" alongside Hungary and Slovakia.
"The Russian attack is a threat to our way of life", Disoski also said. Russia wants to destroy everything that constitutes Western democracies.
Stürgkh was also pleased that the three party leaders of the coalition had traveled to Brussels on Thursday and that Austria was taking a proactive role in the EU.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.