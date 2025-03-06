Schaub: “Didn’t manage to close the bag!”

Srdan Grahovac (Borac midfielder, ex-Rapidler): "If we look at how it went, especially in the second half, we have to be satisfied with the 1:1. Rapid had a few really good chances at 1:0. If they had scored, it would have been much, much more difficult for us. Now we still have 90 minutes in Vienna. I'm so happy that Rapid are here in my home country. I'm playing with my home club against Rapid, where I was for six and a half, almost seven years. We still believe in ourselves and see our chances."