After Borac against Rapid
Schaub: “Didn’t manage to close the bag!”
You can read what both teams had to say after the clash between FK Borac Banja Luka and SK Rapid HERE!
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "We can be satisfied with our performance, especially in the second half we played a good game. We had a few problems in the first half, but then we got to grips with that. We had two or three crystal-clear chances to score that we just couldn't convert into goals. Then we conceded the bitter equalizer. It was an unpleasant opponent, we knew that beforehand, difficult to play against. But I think we did well, especially in the second half. But as I said, the result simply doesn't match the performance."
Louis Schaub (Rapid midfielder): "I think in the end we just didn't manage to seal the game in the second half. I think we had good chances to make it 2-0, didn't take our chances and in the end you get a penalty like that. It hurts a lot, of course, because we wanted more. I think we deserved more. Once again, it's too easy."
Stefan Savic (Borac midfielder): "I think it was a very good game for the fans. Lots of chances and a 1-1 draw in the end. I think we're a force, especially at home. We play very well as a team, defend very well and take our chances."
Srdan Grahovac (Borac midfielder, ex-Rapidler): "If we look at how it went, especially in the second half, we have to be satisfied with the 1:1. Rapid had a few really good chances at 1:0. If they had scored, it would have been much, much more difficult for us. Now we still have 90 minutes in Vienna. I'm so happy that Rapid are here in my home country. I'm playing with my home club against Rapid, where I was for six and a half, almost seven years. We still believe in ourselves and see our chances."
