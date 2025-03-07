Let's go
With a toboggan from Niederthai to the Schweinfurter Hütte
It's hard to believe: while spring has arrived in the lower regions, you can still go tobogganing in the picturesque Horlachtal valley. This is probably the last opportunity in winter 2024/2025.
We drive from Umhausen up to the mountain village of Niederthai at around 1500 meters and there to the large parking lot, from where the wonderful Horlachtal valley stretches far into the Stubai Alps.
Now follow the valley trail (toboggan run), which mainly runs alongside or slightly above the Horlachbach stream. For a long time, it is only moderately ascending and almost straight amidst a magnificent mountain backdrop. In the height of winter, the sun hardly ever shines here - which is probably one of the reasons why the toboggan run was still passable recently. Little should change here, at least until the weekend.
After a relatively flat section, we reach the Larstighof. It seems to be too early for a refreshment stop. So we continue inwards without stopping, the toboggan run climbs a little more steeply. There is a fantastic mountain panorama in the foreground and the view back is also breathtaking.
Facts & Figures
- Valley town: Niederthai (1538 m, municipality of Umhausen)
- Starting point: paid parking lot (1538 m) in Niederthai at the tourist office; accessible from Umhausen
- Route: road or toboggan run
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, toboggan
- Requirements: basic level of fitness and stamina
- Children: from 8 years
- Tobogganing: yes (toboggan rental at the Schweinfurter Hütte)
- Refreshments: Schweinfurter Hütte (2028 m), open daily until around mid-April, T 05255/ 50029; Larstighof (1777 m)
- Arrival by public transport: public bus from Ötztal-Bahnhof to Umhausen, hiking bus from Umhausen up to the starting point
- Difference in altitude: around 500 meters
- Length: around 6 kilometers (starting point - Schweinfurter Hütte)
- Walking time: around 2 hours (starting point - Schweinfurter Hütte, ascent)
The route soon leads you up a barely noticeable ascent. After crossing the stream, it leads past the Horlachalmen, which are closed in winter, into a sunny mountain basin. Here the path climbs more steeply again and finally leads to the Schweinfurter Hütte, which is now clearly visible. It is located at the intersection of the Horlach and Zwieselbach valleys. Now it's time for a rest and a break.
As an encore, tobogganing fun awaits on the moderately steep run without any difficult bends - from winter to spring, so to speak!
