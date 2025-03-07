Expert opinion on “speeding maniac” who drove into police car

The Traun intersection resembled a battlefield: at the end of January, a 20-year-old crashed into several stationary cars at 160 km/h without braking because he wanted to break through a police roadblock. As reported, this was preceded by a 24-kilometre chase, during which the Hungarian from Linz fled from the police at speeds of up to 250 km/h. Five people were injured, passengers were injured in the crash. Five people were injured and the occupants of 20 other vehicles were endangered, according to the public prosecutor's office.