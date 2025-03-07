Fleeing at 250 km/h
Expert opinion on “speeding maniac” who drove into police car
Five people injured, a serious accident and a 24-kilometre chase - that's the story of a 20-year-old speeding driver who fled from the police in his BMW at the end of January. The public prosecutor's office is investigating the driver for multiple attempted murders. A new expert opinion has now been received.
The Traun intersection resembled a battlefield: at the end of January, a 20-year-old crashed into several stationary cars at 160 km/h without braking because he wanted to break through a police roadblock. As reported, this was preceded by a 24-kilometre chase, during which the Hungarian from Linz fled from the police at speeds of up to 250 km/h. Five people were injured, passengers were injured in the crash. Five people were injured and the occupants of 20 other vehicles were endangered, according to the public prosecutor's office.
Incidentally, the man had also had a chase with the police when he was arrested, but on foot: when the officers were at the door with an arrest warrant, he fled over the balcony, but was caught a short time later.
"No evidence of impairment"
He will probably have to explain in court what drove the "amok driver" in his BMW 3 Series during the chase - he is being investigated for multiple attempted murder. In any case, it wasn't intoxication that caused the 20-year-old to floor the gas pedal, because: "The toxicology report has been received. There are no indications that the driver was impaired by drugs, alcohol or medication," says Silke Enzlmüller from the public prosecutor's office in Wels.
The toxicology report shows that there are no indications that the driver was impaired by drugs, alcohol or medication.
Silke Enzlmüller, Sprecherin der Staatsanwaltschaft Wels
Statement toned down
The speeding driver has since changed his statement: Shortly after his arrest, he stated that he had driven away from the police out of panic and was afraid that serious or even fatal accidents could happen. He has since "toned this down and said that he didn't think he could have injured or killed anyone", says Enzlmüller.
The 20-year-old still has time to think about it: his detention has been extended until March 19.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
