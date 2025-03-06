Yannick Shetty becomes the new NEOS club chairman

"It fills me with pride and great humility that I can continue the path that Beate Meinl-Reisinger has led us on so successfully over the past seven years as the new Club Chairman. Even though the new role entails greater responsibility, the issues of a successful integration policy, the fight against all forms of hatred and extremism - and the commitment to greater equality of opportunity - remain the driving force behind my political actions," said Shetty. He will be supported in his new role by Scherak, Stephanie Krisper, Martina von Künsberg Sarre and Markus Hofer.