Prosecutor demands retrial

Spain's World Cup triumph overshadowed

According to media reports, both Rubiales and Hermoso refused to accept the verdict and lodged an appeal. However, there is no confirmation of this for the time being. Rubiales had kissed Hermoso on the mouth in August 2023 during the award ceremony after the World Cup final victory over England in Sydney. The scandal overshadowed Spain's World Cup triumph. In the wake of the affair, Rubiales resigned as head of the RFEF shortly afterwards. He was banned for three years by the world governing body FIFA.