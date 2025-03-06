Kissing scandal:
Prosecutor demands retrial
In the kissing scandal in Spanish soccer, the public prosecutor's office has requested that the verdict against former association boss Luis Rubiales be annulled and that the trial be repeated. The responsible public prosecutor at the state court in Madrid has requested a new trial with a judge "who at least does not give the appearance of bias", reported the Europa Press news agency, citing judicial circles. The court confirmed this.
Rubiales' sentence to pay a fine of just under 11,000 euros had been criticized in part as too lenient. Two weeks ago, the 47-year-old was found guilty of sexual aggression for kissing player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth against her will after the 2023 World Cup final. However, he avoided a prison sentence. The public prosecutor's office had demanded two and a half years' imprisonment.
Spain's World Cup triumph overshadowed
According to media reports, both Rubiales and Hermoso refused to accept the verdict and lodged an appeal. However, there is no confirmation of this for the time being. Rubiales had kissed Hermoso on the mouth in August 2023 during the award ceremony after the World Cup final victory over England in Sydney. The scandal overshadowed Spain's World Cup triumph. In the wake of the affair, Rubiales resigned as head of the RFEF shortly afterwards. He was banned for three years by the world governing body FIFA.
Rubiales always denied all accusations and assured that he had asked for and received permission before the kiss. Hermoso replied that the kiss had been against her will.
