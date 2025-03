“Madmen” run 230 kilometers along the Salzach river

The Salzach has a lot to offer in terms of nature. The picturesque landscape invites you to relax and unwind. Or does it? Because a man from Salzburg has now come up with the idea for Austria's longest ultra run along the river. After no less than 230 kilometers is the finish line. "I know a few people who are that crazy," smiles organizer Norbert Lüftenegger, who is leading the project together with Matthias Mayer and Christian Neyka.