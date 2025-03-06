Vorteilswelt
Even a spark is enough

Fire risk in forests currently particularly high

06.03.2025 11:26

Attention fire hazard! It is currently particularly dry in the local forests. Even a spark can be enough to start a fire. The Austrian Federal Forests (ÖBf) are appealing to forest visitors to be particularly careful - because four out of five forest fires are man-made.

"Especially now, when the fresh shoots are still missing and the vegetation is dry in many places, even a small spark can be enough to ignite leaves or grass," warns Andreas Gruber, ÖBf's Board Member for Forestry and Nature Conservation. 

With the rising temperatures, the soil continues to dry out after the winter with little precipitation, while more and more people are using nature for leisure activities. "Our urgent appeal is therefore to behave thoughtfully and carefully in the forest," explains ÖBf Board Spokesman Georg Schöppl.

Zitat Icon

"Carelessly discarded cigarettes, open fires or barbecues can have devastating consequences"

ÖBf-Vorstandssprecher Georg Schöppl

80 percent of forest fires are man-made
"Carelessly discarded cigarettes, open fires or barbecues can have devastating consequences", warns Schöppl. They "quickly become a game with fire in the forest in the truest sense of the word." This warning is particularly important, as 80 percent of forest fires in Austria are caused by people.

Quick action is important in the event of a fire
If a fire does occur, ÖBf says it is essential to act quickly: "Don't hesitate to call the fire department immediately on the emergency number 122 if you notice smoke or flames. The first few minutes are crucial to prevent the fire from spreading," emphasizes Schöppl.

To counteract the increasing risk of fire, the Bundesforste are increasingly focusing on prevention. This includes cooperation with fire departments, forest firefighting exercises and staff training, targeted awareness-raising for visitors - for example through the "#waldfairliebt" campaign - as well as adapted forest management.

