New apartments planned
These changes are planned in Goethesiedlung
Up to 300 apartments are to be built on the existing parking spaces. The current parking spaces could be moved to multi-storey parking lots. Improvements are planned for existing tenants.
There have been plans for an expansion for around 30 years. The residents of the Goethesiedlung housing estate in Salzburg-Itzling have already resisted new development several times. There was a lot of excitement about plans by former Neos housing councilor Andrea Klambauer to build up to 600 additional apartments.
The city of Salzburg is now making a new attempt. Up to 300 new subsidized rental apartments are to be built on the current parking spaces. There are currently around 1,200 rental apartments on the estate. "We don't have a ready-made concept yet. The further development is not happening beyond the residents, but with them," says planning councillor Anna Schiester (Citizens' List).
The residents were informed about the project yesterday. There will be further information meetings and a dedicated contact point for residents. "The redesign should bring an improvement for the current residents," says Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl (KPÖ Plus).
Improvements should come before the new buildings
The new residential buildings are planned on the existing parking lots, a three-hectare area with 810 parking spaces. The parking spaces for the existing residential buildings are to be stored in two parking garages. "All the parking spaces that are needed will be accommodated there," announces city planner Christian Hörbinger. The current parking spaces are only used to around 60 percent capacity.
The improvements for existing residents are to be achieved primarily in the existing green spaces between the residential buildings. To this end, the Alterbach, which has already been renaturalized in sections, is to be given a further natural flow path. 40 percent of the current 2,500 residents are over 70 years old. The new buildings will offer the option of assisted living. Before the new buildings are constructed, the improvements for existing residents are to be implemented. The first steps could be taken next year. Construction of the new buildings is not expected to start before 2027.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
