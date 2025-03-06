These changes are planned in Goethesiedlung

The improvements for existing residents are to be achieved primarily in the existing green spaces between the residential buildings. To this end, the Alterbach, which has already been renaturalized in sections, is to be given a further natural flow path. 40 percent of the current 2,500 residents are over 70 years old. The new buildings will offer the option of assisted living. Before the new buildings are constructed, the improvements for existing residents are to be implemented. The first steps could be taken next year. Construction of the new buildings is not expected to start before 2027.