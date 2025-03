Mehr Krone+ Artikel

Rents have risen by 25 percent in just two years. Rents for old buildings (guideline value and category rents) and for rents in municipal buildings and cooperative apartments will no longer increase from April 1, 2025. Nevertheless, affordable housing is more in demand than ever in Vienna. At Harmoniegasse 10 in the 9th district, a once attractive apartment building has been largely vacant for some time. Only three of the 16 apartments are still occupied, while the rest are locked from the outside with large locks, as the "Krone" inspection reveals. But what is behind all this?