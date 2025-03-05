How to avoid ingesting too much microplastic

Plastic bottles should be avoided

Everyone can reduce their own intake of nanoplastics and microplastics, explain Fabiano and his colleagues. For example, if a person only consumes water from plastic bottles, they can absorb more than 20 times as many particles as someone who only uses tap water, the researchers write, referring to an earlier study. Water from glass bottles also contains more plastic particles than tap water, as researchers write in an analysis of 21 studies. This could be caused by bottling processes, among other things.