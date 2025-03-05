Stopping family reunification? Why this will be difficult

Asylum expert Lukas Gahleitner-Gertz believes that suspending family reunification is not legally feasible. "I see no legal basis for a corresponding regulation." The emergency paragraph provides for the suspension of asylum applications in the event of a national overload of the system. However, this refers to procedures within Germany. "This means that there is no legal basis in the Asylum Act for applications for entry in the context of family reunification, on the basis of which the Minister of the Interior could issue an ordinance," says Gahleitner-Gertz in an interview with the "Krone". The authority responsible for the procedure is the embassy. And the embassy then sends the application to the authorities in Austria.