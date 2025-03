Block of flats evacuated in the middle of the night

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Bregenz City Fire Department received a report of smoke billowing through the corridors of a block of flats in Sankt-Anna-Straße. On arrival at the scene, the firefighters immediately set about evacuating the block of flats. They then went in search of clues. Using a thermal imaging camera, it was quickly established that the smoke was coming from a chimney fire that was just starting. Measurements also revealed an increased concentration of carbon monoxide on the top floor.