ÖSV eagles joke: Kraft? “He despairs with me!”

In general, the ÖSV eagles had plenty of opportunities for distraction at the team hotel right next to the Rosenborg stadium, including golf. "Unfortunately, the game doesn't have much to do with real golf, you just have to shovel a bit and the ball stays where you pick it. However, our colleagues have already expanded on this and have walked around the entire hotel with clubs and balls. We're being creative," said Hayböck. "It's important to get the fun in somewhere," added Hörl and Tschofenig, who says he is not one of the favorites in soccer tennis, was also certain: "We definitely won't get bored."