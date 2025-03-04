Sharing rooms
ÖSV eagles joke: Kraft? “He despairs with me!”
The ÖSV eagles around bronze medal winner Jan Hörl, Daniel Tschofenig and Stefan Kraft are also in friendly competition mode in the team hotel, preferably in the video game Mario Kart. There is a particularly heated duel between roommates Stefan Kraft and Michael Hayböck.
The balance of power is clear. "The best are probably Krafti and Michael (Hayböck, note), they've been playing it for a long time. Tschofe and I are on an equal footing," says Hörl. Tour winner Tschofenig looked back on the hotel room duels with Kraft and Hörl at the World Cup in Sapporo, which was "a good battle", said the Carinthian. However, with advantages for Kraft. "He said he had no competition," said Hayböck and laughed. However, he himself has a win rate of 60:40 against Kraft. "He often despairs with me," emphasized the veteran with a wink.
Flying double also in Trondheim
The flying double room of previous years has remained the same, Kraft and Hayböck will also sleep together in one room in Trondheim. "We originally had single rooms, but we took the two rooms opposite each other. We spend the night in one, and all the stuff is in the other," said Hayböck.
In general, the ÖSV eagles had plenty of opportunities for distraction at the team hotel right next to the Rosenborg stadium, including golf. "Unfortunately, the game doesn't have much to do with real golf, you just have to shovel a bit and the ball stays where you pick it. However, our colleagues have already expanded on this and have walked around the entire hotel with clubs and balls. We're being creative," said Hayböck. "It's important to get the fun in somewhere," added Hörl and Tschofenig, who says he is not one of the favorites in soccer tennis, was also certain: "We definitely won't get bored."
