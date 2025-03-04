Dispute with Selenskyj
Trump suspends military aid for Ukraine until …
US President Donald Trump has made good on his threats following his dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (see video above) and suspended all military aid to Ukraine. The "pause" will last until Trump can establish that the Ukrainian leadership shows good will for peace.
"We are pausing and reviewing our assistance to ensure that it contributes to finding a solution," a government representative, who wished to remain anonymous, told the AFP news agency on Monday. Trump had "made it clear" that he was "striving for peace" and that it was "necessary for the US that our partners also commit to this goal", he added. The US television channel Fox News quoted an official as saying: "This is not a permanent termination of aid, it's a pause." Just until Selenskyj's "good will for peace" is recognizable to Trump.
"America will no longer put up with this"
Trump had previously continued his verbal attacks against the Ukrainian head of state with undiminished severity - in his online service Truth Social and later in front of journalists. "This guy doesn't want peace as long as he has America's backing," he wrote, referring to a report according to which Zelenskyi had said that an end to the war in Ukraine was still a long way off. "This is the worst statement that Zelensky could have made, and America will no longer put up with it," commented the US President.
Unprecedented verbal sparring in front of the cameras
Last Friday, a scandal of historic proportions occurred during Zelensky's visit to the White House. Trump and his deputy JD Vance attacked the Ukrainian president in front of the cameras in the Oval Office. In the vociferous exchange, they accused Zelensky of a lack of gratitude for US military aid and disrespect. Trump also threatened to end US support if Zelensky did not agree to a "deal" with Russia.
Trump later stepped up his attacks against Zelensky. He declared that Zelensky would "not be around much longer" if a ceasefire was not reached. "You wouldn't listen to a person like that for long," Trump said. "Because I believe that Russia is looking for an agreement. And I believe that the Ukrainian people want an agreement." Zelenskyi should also "appreciate more" the billions in military aid with which Washington has supported Kiev in its fight against Russia, Trump said.
Raw materials agreement not yet off the table?
A raw materials agreement between the USA and Ukraine should actually have been signed at the meeting. This agreement is not yet off the table, Trump said on Monday.
Trump to Europe: "What are they thinking?"
Trump also criticized the European heads of state and government who had met in London for a support summit for Ukraine. Referring to the efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the US President wrote in his online service that the European leaders had "flatly stated at the meeting that they can't do the job without the United States". However, this was "probably not a great statement" to demonstrate "strength against Russia". "What are they thinking?" added Trump.
The US president wants to achieve a swift end to the war in Ukraine, but is pursuing a course of strong rapprochement with Vladimir Putin. While he spared Putin criticism, he described Zelensky as a "dictator". He also blamed the Ukrainian head of state for the Russian war of aggression.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.