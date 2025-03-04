Trump suspends military aid for Ukraine until …

Trump to Europe: "What are they thinking?"

Trump also criticized the European heads of state and government who had met in London for a support summit for Ukraine. Referring to the efforts to end the war in Ukraine, the US President wrote in his online service that the European leaders had "flatly stated at the meeting that they can't do the job without the United States". However, this was "probably not a great statement" to demonstrate "strength against Russia". "What are they thinking?" added Trump.

The US president wants to achieve a swift end to the war in Ukraine, but is pursuing a course of strong rapprochement with Vladimir Putin. While he spared Putin criticism, he described Zelensky as a "dictator". He also blamed the Ukrainian head of state for the Russian war of aggression.