Women researchers who can change the world

Elephants are fascinating communicators. They use infrasound to communicate over long distances, imitate sounds and exhibit complex social behavior," explains Angela Stöger. The scientist studies the acoustic communication of mammals. She has received numerous awards for her work. With the help of high-tech microphones and AI, she is trying to decode the language of the pachyderms in order to understand how they share information. "The better we understand elephants, the better we can learn to coexist with them and protect them," continues Angela Stöger, who studied zoology at the University of Vienna. Her book "Elephants: Their Wisdom, Language and Social Coexistence" was named Science Book of the Year in 2024.