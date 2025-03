PGA Tour: Turbulent final round by Sepp Straka

Straka had scored with consistency and hardly any mistakes in the first three rounds of the event at the PGA National Resort, which he won in 2022. However, the three-time PGA tournament winner struggled on the final day, with the ÖGV ace making three bogeys and even a double bogey on the 15th hole after a water shot. However, Straka saved the day with six strokes gained, including two birdies on the last two holes, and still collected prize money of just under 185,000 dollars (177,700 euros).