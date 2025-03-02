Allotment garden king Nevrivy is up to his neck in water

The local politician is on trial in the Wienwert case. Normally extremely talkative and not at a loss for words, the head of the district is taciturn when it comes to the serious accusations against him. While ÖVP Vienna leader Karl Mahrer, who has also been charged, answers questions in the "Krone" interview, the district leader does not want to talk to us. Questions about the prima case are taboo. Nevrivy only says: "I am convinced that I have done nothing wrong. Everything else will be clarified by the independent courts." Resignation ruled out. But the trained telecommunications technician is already up to his neck in water.