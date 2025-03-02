Punch of the week
Allotment garden king Nevrivy is up to his neck in water
SPÖ district leader and allotment gardener Ernst Nevrivy will soon have to stand trial. But the defendant just smiles and carries on as before.
The location for the media hearing could not have been more appropriate. A tour of the construction site in the former Sunken City. Translated: the sunken city. Also present: the district leader of Donaustadt, Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ).
The local politician is on trial in the Wienwert case. Normally extremely talkative and not at a loss for words, the head of the district is taciturn when it comes to the serious accusations against him. While ÖVP Vienna leader Karl Mahrer, who has also been charged, answers questions in the "Krone" interview, the district leader does not want to talk to us. Questions about the prima case are taboo. Nevrivy only says: "I am convinced that I have done nothing wrong. Everything else will be clarified by the independent courts." Resignation ruled out. But the trained telecommunications technician is already up to his neck in water.
I am convinced that I have done nothing wrong.
Angeklagter Ernst Nevrivy
Corruption allegations and allotment garden affair
The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) accuses him of passing on confidential information to a real estate manager and receiving benefits in return. The other accusations: breach of official secrecy, bribery and acceptance of benefits to influence as well as contributing to breach of trust. But that's not all. The 56-year-old is also being investigated in the allotment garden affair. In 2020, Nevrivy acquired a plot of land in the Breitenlee allotment garden estate. This area was rezoned as building land in 2021, which led to a significant increase in value. According to the accusation, he profited from this rezoning through insider knowledge and thus committed abuse of office. The presumption of innocence applies.
Our Punch of the Week continues to enjoy unreserved trust in the district party. The town hall also backs him, the only question is for how much longer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.