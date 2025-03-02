Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Punch of the week

Allotment garden king Nevrivy is up to his neck in water

Nachrichten
02.03.2025 16:00

SPÖ district leader and allotment gardener Ernst Nevrivy will soon have to stand trial. But the defendant just smiles and carries on as before.

0 Kommentare

The location for the media hearing could not have been more appropriate. A tour of the construction site in the former Sunken City. Translated: the sunken city. Also present: the district leader of Donaustadt, Ernst Nevrivy (SPÖ).

The local politician is on trial in the Wienwert case. Normally extremely talkative and not at a loss for words, the head of the district is taciturn when it comes to the serious accusations against him. While ÖVP Vienna leader Karl Mahrer, who has also been charged, answers questions in the "Krone" interview, the district leader does not want to talk to us. Questions about the prima case are taboo. Nevrivy only says: "I am convinced that I have done nothing wrong. Everything else will be clarified by the independent courts." Resignation ruled out. But the trained telecommunications technician is already up to his neck in water.

Zitat Icon

I am convinced that I have done nothing wrong.

Angeklagter Ernst Nevrivy

Corruption allegations and allotment garden affair
The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) accuses him of passing on confidential information to a real estate manager and receiving benefits in return. The other accusations: breach of official secrecy, bribery and acceptance of benefits to influence as well as contributing to breach of trust. But that's not all. The 56-year-old is also being investigated in the allotment garden affair. In 2020, Nevrivy acquired a plot of land in the Breitenlee allotment garden estate. This area was rezoned as building land in 2021, which led to a significant increase in value. According to the accusation, he profited from this rezoning through insider knowledge and thus committed abuse of office. The presumption of innocence applies.

Our Punch of the Week continues to enjoy unreserved trust in the district party. The town hall also backs him, the only question is for how much longer.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf