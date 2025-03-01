Loreen: The long haul is the supreme discipline

Failure in the supreme discipline

The Swede reduces communication with the audience to a minimum until, after just under an hour of waiting, the two songs that the majority of the audience have been waiting for come on. Even 13 years later, "Euphoria" still proves to be an impressively clubby highlight, and the energy of "Tattoo" is captivating right from the start. So the fun is almost over after less than 70 minutes, until the total length is further reduced. A short review of the state of the world and the extra-long encore "Fire Blue" increase the quantity of the evening, but not necessarily the quality. As is so often the case with ESC triumphants, a concert fails because it is simply not quite enough over the long haul. Staging a top song in front of a bombastic stage can lead to the show of a lifetime - but writing an entire album well, or filling a concert evening with the right arc of suspense, enthusiasm and strong songs, requires a different level of experience and routine. Despite her likeability, stage design and songs, this is where Loreen ultimately fails. Filling an evening is the supreme discipline.