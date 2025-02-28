Star guest Naschenweng
Bauernbundball: Styrian costume in all its glory
Here we go for the mega event! 16,000 visitors transform the Stadthalle in Graz into Europe's largest ballroom once again. The Bauernbundball once again breaks all records. The highlight of the Styrian record ball is provided by a Carinthian: Melissa Naschenweng heats up the crowds again shortly before midnight.
More Styria is almost impossible. Conviviality, music, dancing - and last but not least, a certain drinking strength. The "ingredients" for the Bauernbundball are the same every year - and the 16,000 visitors at the once again sold-out mega-event are once again not disappointed. Without exception, all guests adhere to the dress code issued by Bauernbund director Franz Tonner and show off the Styrian costume in all its glory.
With around 8,000 bottles of wine, 20,000 liters of beer, 4,500 chicken and 4,000 pairs of frankfurters sold, the ball once again broke all records. The spectacle was opened punctually at 8 p.m. in front of the main stage with a dance by the agricultural students from the Mur Valley.
Willi Gabalier was once again responsible for the choreography. "The big challenge is that we start from scratch every year. Almost all of the students have nothing to do with dancing. But they all did an incredible job and can rightly be proud of their performance," he applauds his 34 dance couples.
Melissa Naschenweng heats up the crowds
The highlight of the Styrian record ball is provided by a Carinthian: Melissa Naschenweng heats up the crowds again shortly before midnight. "Being here on the main stage at the Bauernbundball for the second time is something unique, it's hard to compare it to anything else," says the 34-year-old, who is a little awestruck before her performance despite all her successes. "But as a mountain farmer's dirndl or now as an Alpine Barbie, I also fit in well here."
She makes no secret of the fact that she prefers the traditional event in the Stadthalle to the state opera ball in Vienna: "I've been to the opera ball once, so I've seen it once, and it was really nice - but I just feel more comfortable in a dirndl."
Melissa feels at home in Styria
The Carinthian feels particularly at home in Styria, and that's not just because of her boyfriend Toni Gabalier, who is also in the audience. "It's no secret that I feel very much at home in Styria, as half my team comes from here too."
Incidentally, a free schedule at the weekend makes it possible for Melissa to mingle with the party crowd after her performance. "I've brought a second outfit for that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.