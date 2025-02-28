Bauernbundball: Styrian costume in all its glory

Melissa Naschenweng heats up the crowds

The highlight of the Styrian record ball is provided by a Carinthian: Melissa Naschenweng heats up the crowds again shortly before midnight. "Being here on the main stage at the Bauernbundball for the second time is something unique, it's hard to compare it to anything else," says the 34-year-old, who is a little awestruck before her performance despite all her successes. "But as a mountain farmer's dirndl or now as an Alpine Barbie, I also fit in well here."