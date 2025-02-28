Left-wing economist as potential demolition expert

Marterbauer, however, criticizes the conservative economic policy, which does not allow inheritance or wealth taxes, favours companies and focuses on savings. "This policy prevents the necessary investments in the future," he said recently. It should not be the case that the only thing that matters is that the owners extract as much money as possible from the companies and the employees fall by the wayside. "We need to develop a culture again that is more about the long-term preservation of companies and less about the interests of the owners."