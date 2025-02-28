SPÖ Finance Minister
Left-wing economist as potential demolition expert
The powerful Ministry of Finance will in future be headed by left-wing AK expert Markus Marterbauer. This is causing a stir. Not only in the ÖVP and NEOS, but also in his own party.
A potential demolition expert for the newly forged Zuckerl coalition has already been identified. Markus Marterbauer. A doctorate and renowned chief economist of the Chamber of Labor (AK), 60 years old, born in Sweden, on the left wing of the SPÖ, will be the new finance minister.
ÖVP is - still - cautious
This sends alarming signals to the liberal economic coalition partners ÖVP and NEOS, even if they emphasize that the nomination of ministers is a matter for the respective party. Chancellor-to-be Christian Stocker does not want to interpret the SPÖ's personnel decision as a declaration of war. Nevertheless, he said tellingly that one of the main points was to make Austria a strong business location.
Marterbauer, however, criticizes the conservative economic policy, which does not allow inheritance or wealth taxes, favours companies and focuses on savings. "This policy prevents the necessary investments in the future," he said recently. It should not be the case that the only thing that matters is that the owners extract as much money as possible from the companies and the employees fall by the wayside. "We need to develop a culture again that is more about the long-term preservation of companies and less about the interests of the owners."
Ban on appearances in Lower Austria
But Marterbauer is also controversial in SPÖ circles. According to "Krone-Infos", high-ranking Reds in Burgenland, for example, have no interest in supporting a "partly radical left-wing federal government". Similar reports are heard from Lower Austria, where SP leader Sven Hergovich was booted out as transport minister by Babler and Co. Here too, Marterbauer is regarded as the central anchor of the internal disputes. And - the AK economist has been banned from appearing at the AK-NÖ for some time due to his left-wing positions.
"Kickl can already cool the champagne"
One SPÖ state politician even sees the coalition in foreseeable danger. "The EU will initiate proceedings in the middle of the year, then negotiations will continue. And I'll see how things go between Marterbauer, Meinl-Reisinger from the NEOS and Hattmannsdorfer from the ÖVP." Postscript: "This could lead to new elections. And Kickl can open the champagne box." In left-wing circles, on the other hand, their hopeful is being celebrated for the time being.
