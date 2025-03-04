Dean Lewis: Melancholically on to new shores of sound

You no longer have to worry about this with Lewis. Last fall, he released "The Epilogue", his third album, which represents a kind of conclusion for him. "All my albums have taken two years of my life each. If you liked my first two albums, you'll probably like the new one too, but I feel like I've completed this sound world of my life with it. For me, 'The Epilogue' is like the final chapter that lets me close in peace with this direction. I think I need to do something different and go in new directions. If you listen closely to the album, you'll find three songs on it that give you an idea of where the journey might take you." Lewis is someone who is always looking ahead. "I'm constantly living in the future. It's difficult sometimes because fans inevitably live in the past of their favorite artists, but I'm always two steps ahead. I've listened to the songs on the album about 500 times now. I'm ready to move on to new choruses and verses - and I've already been working with a producer in Los Angeles to do that."