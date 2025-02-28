Renaturation
New “Donatuskreuz” nature reserve for Marz
220,000 euros are now being invested in its implementation. Rare animal and plant species such as the scops owl, the bee-eater, the fire-bellied toad, the great cowbell and the diptamus live in the nature park community of Marz.
Reason enough to create the "Donatuskreuz" nature reserve here in the coming months - with a budget of 220,000 euros. The money for the extensive renaturation work comes from the Austrian Biodiversity Fund.
The new nature reserve will cover 2.5 hectares and by the end of 2025 will include the renaturation of a steep face for bee-eaters, the creation of an amphibian spawning ground, the sowing of a dry grassland area with typical regional seeds, the preservation of old trees through professional pruning and maintenance mowing and extensive cultivation. The area is to become a nature reserve by the fall. "Preserving the wealth of animal and plant species here is the task of nature conservation and my goal as a responsible provincial councillor," explained Deputy Governor Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens) during a site inspection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
