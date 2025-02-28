New “Donatuskreuz” nature reserve for Marz

The new nature reserve will cover 2.5 hectares and by the end of 2025 will include the renaturation of a steep face for bee-eaters, the creation of an amphibian spawning ground, the sowing of a dry grassland area with typical regional seeds, the preservation of old trees through professional pruning and maintenance mowing and extensive cultivation. The area is to become a nature reserve by the fall. "Preserving the wealth of animal and plant species here is the task of nature conservation and my goal as a responsible provincial councillor," explained Deputy Governor Anja Haider-Wallner (Greens) during a site inspection.