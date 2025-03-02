Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 14:30: Klagenfurt hosts LASK
20th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SK Austria Klagenfurt host LASK. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
In the battle for a place in the top six of the Bundesliga, LASK will face their favorite opponent. Prior to their visit to Wörthersee, Linz had gone unbeaten in all 22 competitive matches against Austria Klagenfurt, including the regional league, winning 17 times and scoring at least one goal in each of these games. In addition, LASK are still without defeat this calendar year - which also applies to the Carinthians.
While Klagenfurt's Austria recently beat GAK 4-2, LASK managed a prestigious 2-1 win over Rapid to move into the top half of the table. This position is now to be defended in the last three rounds of the basic round, emphasized coach Markus Schopp. "Our aim is not only to travel to Klagenfurt and play a good game there, but also to take three points with us," said the Styrian.
Schopp has respect for Klagenfurt
However, there is great respect for the hosts. "We can expect a team that has made a really good start to the spring. Austria Klagenfurt have a very experienced coach who knows exactly what it means to find the right solutions in the decisive phase," warned Schopp.
According to midfielder Christopher Wernitznig, Klagenfurt's recent run of success has been "good for the soul" and has boosted their confidence. "We're going into the next tasks with a broad chest and want to build on that," explained Wernitznig. His coach Peter Pacult called for a similarly good performance as against GAK. "Then anything is possible for us," said the Viennese, who is unconcerned by the poor record against LASK. "I'm not interested in such series, neither positive nor negative. Every game stands for itself and has to be played anew. We've come close to beating Linz a few times and my team will do everything they can to make it happen this time."
