LIVE from 14:30: Klagenfurt hosts LASK

According to midfielder Christopher Wernitznig, Klagenfurt's recent run of success has been "good for the soul" and has boosted their confidence. "We're going into the next tasks with a broad chest and want to build on that," explained Wernitznig. His coach Peter Pacult called for a similarly good performance as against GAK. "Then anything is possible for us," said the Viennese, who is unconcerned by the poor record against LASK. "I'm not interested in such series, neither positive nor negative. Every game stands for itself and has to be played anew. We've come close to beating Linz a few times and my team will do everything they can to make it happen this time."