Gastronomy and tourism: where it works, where it doesn’t

2024 was the most successful year for Vienna's city tourism since records began. The number of overnight stays reached a new record (see chart), net overnight revenue amounted to EUR 1.4 billion in the previous year - that is an increase of 12% compared to 2023 and an increase of 116% compared to 2014, according to the Vienna Tourist Board. According to calculations by Statistics Austria and WIFO, the added value of Viennese tourism amounted to 5.6 billion euros annually. But even more is possible, according to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce.