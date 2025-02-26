How the major thermal spa projects are progressing

20 years ago, thermal water was discovered during test drilling on the northern shore of Lake Klopeiner See. Shortly afterwards, the municipality of St. Kanzian decided to build a public thermal spa and health center in this area. To this end, plots of land were optioned, purchased and rededicated accordingly. An area on the north bank has now been ready for the construction of a thermal spa for three years. A Thai hotel chain has had plans for a project on the east bank since 2024. In addition to the spa, a hotel complex and a tourism school would also be built there.