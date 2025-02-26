At Lake Klopein
How the major thermal spa projects are progressing
In order to speed up the implementation of a thermal spa in the municipality of St. Kanzian, the province invited all those involved to a round table. A list of criteria is now to resolve the location issue.
20 years ago, thermal water was discovered during test drilling on the northern shore of Lake Klopeiner See. Shortly afterwards, the municipality of St. Kanzian decided to build a public thermal spa and health center in this area. To this end, plots of land were optioned, purchased and rededicated accordingly. An area on the north bank has now been ready for the construction of a thermal spa for three years. A Thai hotel chain has had plans for a project on the east bank since 2024. In addition to the spa, a hotel complex and a tourism school would also be built there.
State as an accelerator?
The state of Carinthia has been supporting the municipality in the thermal spa issue since last year. On Tuesday, all project applicants and stakeholders met with representatives of the relevant department for the first time.
"As a municipality, we have now been given the task of drawing up a list of criteria for all proposed projects. The state wants to ensure that the thermal spa is implemented in a sustainable and future-proof manner - which is of course also in our interest," says Mayor Thomas Krainz, who sees the talks as thoroughly positive.
In any case, the state no longer has a favorite when it comes to choosing a location; what is important now are the detailed plans and the list of criteria. The local council will have to decide anyway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
