Schimanek case: why he is under investigation

So far no information on the reason for the investigation

So far it has not been clear exactly why the public prosecutor's office is investigating. Rosenkranz has so far only spoken of a "reporting offense". Schimanek's defense lawyer Christoph Völk told Der Standard on Wednesday: "Our client had and has no connection to the group mentioned. Our client is not being investigated for any connection to or even membership of the 'Saxon Separatists'." The public prosecutor's office could not be reached by APA for the time being.