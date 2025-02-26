Parents’ representatives for a ban on cell phones in compulsory schools

Parents call for a focus on basic skills

The compulsory school parents' association also urged a general ban on cell phones at compulsory schools on Tuesday. The focus there must finally be placed on the acquisition of basic skills - reading, arithmetic and writing - it demanded in a press release. In elementary school, the digi.case materials could be used to teach computer literacy without digital devices and in secondary level 1, all young people would have a digital device anyway thanks to the device initiative. "There is no need for an additional cell phone in class," says Ilse Schmid from the Styrian Compulsory School Association. However, it is repeatedly reported that pupils still need an internet-enabled cell phone for specific learning content or projects. This is a "financial imposition" and a problem for parents who deliberately do not give their children a cell phone, criticized the parents' representatives. In practice, parents would then face the problem of getting their children away from the digital devices.