Young Indians discover cryptocurrencies for themselves

It is therefore unclear who has regulatory oversight over cryptocurrencies in India. Indian market regulators had already signaled last year that they were ready to supervise crypto trading, but the government had yet to make a statement on the matter. Meanwhile, the central bank warned in its financial stability report at the end of the year: "The widespread use of crypto-assets and stablecoins has implications for macroeconomic and financial stability." Neither the Indian Ministry of Finance, nor the central bank, nor the market regulators commented on this when asked by the Reuters news agency.