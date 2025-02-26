“Bomb”, standing ovations: Arnautovic thrilled

In the round of 16, Austria's record team player had already put the Nerazzurri on the road to victory with his 1:0 in the 2:0 win against Udinese. In yesterday's quarter-final against Lazio Roma, the 35-year-old was once again allowed to start from the beginning and added to his tally in spectacular fashion: After a corner was deflected in a high arc, Arnautovic took full risk and fired a left-footed volley from around 19 meters - the ball hit the right corner for an unstoppable 1:0 (39'). The San Siro in Milan shook.