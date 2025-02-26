Astonishment after dream goal
“Bomb”, standing ovations: Arnautovic thrilled
Marko Arnautovic caused a sensation in Italy on Tuesday! After his dream goal in Inter Milan's 2:0 win against Lazio Roma, the Austrian was duly celebrated by the fans.
A wildcard goal (the golden 2:1 against Fiorentina two weeks ago), but not yet a starting eleven appearance for Inter Milan in the Serie A season - but Marko Arnautovic is always there in the Coppa Italia!
In the round of 16, Austria's record team player had already put the Nerazzurri on the road to victory with his 1:0 in the 2:0 win against Udinese. In yesterday's quarter-final against Lazio Roma, the 35-year-old was once again allowed to start from the beginning and added to his tally in spectacular fashion: After a corner was deflected in a high arc, Arnautovic took full risk and fired a left-footed volley from around 19 meters - the ball hit the right corner for an unstoppable 1:0 (39'). The San Siro in Milan shook.
Here is a video of the dream goal:
And after 64 minutes, the Tifosi gave him a standing ovation as the striker's working day came to an end.
Memories of afternoons in Vienna
"Arnautovic's bomb" was the headline in bold letters in the "Gazzetta dello Sport" after the game. And praised the Austrian footballer in the highest terms after his feat: "The guy with the tattoos recalled the afternoons he spent honing his technique in Vienna."
Now there's the derby
Hakan Calhanoglu scored the second goal for the home team. Inter are now through to the Coppa semi-finals - where they will face AC Milan in an explosive derby.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
