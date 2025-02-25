Your handiwork creates “nest warmth” for baby animals

How you too can become a "warmer"

Whether you're a beginner or a crochet pro - every helping hand is needed now! If you have wool to spare, you can crochet small bowls the size of egg cups up to 25 centimetres in diameter. The size can vary, as all kinds of birds, bird eggs and wild animal babies arrive at the animal sanctuary. It is best to use firm, insulating wool for extra warmth. Here you can see a simple crochet instruction: