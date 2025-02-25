You can crochet too!
Your handiwork creates “nest warmth” for baby animals
Whether beginner or professional, young or old: animal lovers crochet for a good cause. The heart-warming campaign by Tierschutz Austria is making waves on social media. Anyone can become part of the "Donate or Crochet" challenge.
Caring for and rearing orphaned young birds and wild animal babies takes a lot of time and costs money. This makes it all the more rewarding to be able to release the animals back into their natural habitat healthy and strong.
Wool nests create a sense of security
Every year, numerous orphaned wild animal babies are also nursed at the Vösendorf animal sanctuary near Vienna - in 2023, for example, over 1,000 young birds were lovingly cared for there. Normally, heat lamps help to keep the little ones warm. Cosy woollen nests provide even more comfort and protect the animals from hypothermia.
How you too can become a "warmer"
Whether you're a beginner or a crochet pro - every helping hand is needed now! If you have wool to spare, you can crochet small bowls the size of egg cups up to 25 centimetres in diameter. The size can vary, as all kinds of birds, bird eggs and wild animal babies arrive at the animal sanctuary. It is best to use firm, insulating wool for extra warmth. Here you can see a simple crochet instruction:
If you don't crochet, you can donate! I have already donated 20 euros - and also nominated five of my friends to take part in the 'Nest Warmth - Crochet or Donate Challenge'.
Martin Aschauer, Sprecher von Tierschutz Austria
Initiative a viral hit
Almost 500,000 views, shared over 3,000 times - the video for the campaign is moving the web: Numerous animal lovers from all over Austria have already taken up crochet hooks and leftover wool made from natural fibers to give their smallest charges a warm refuge.
"Nest warmth - crochet or donate challenge"
This is how it works:
- Crochet a nest or donate an amount
- Post a photo or video of it on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok
- Tag five friends and nominate them with: "Crochet or donate!"
- Hashtag #nestwärmespenden - Tierschutz Austria will repost the most creative contributions
- Donate directly here: www.tierschutz-austria.at/unterstuetze-uns/spenden/
- All details about the campaign: www.tierschutz-austria.at/nestchen-haekeln/
The finished nests can be handed in personally at the reception of Tierschutz Austria between 8 am and 7 pm or sent by post: Wiener Tierschutzverein (Tierschutzhaus in Vösendorf), Triester Straße 8, 2331 Vösendorf.
