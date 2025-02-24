Trial in Linz
More than 1100 false car stickers issued
The exact number is unknown, but over 1100 stickers are said to have been issued in the name of two mechanics while they were not even on duty. Their boss is said to have ordered this. The trio will have to answer for abuse of authority at the Linz Regional Court on Monday.
A 33-year-old Austrian and a 37-year-old Georgian were employed in the garage of an Austrian of Afghan origin (31). They were authorized to carry out state car inspections in accordance with Section 57a - the classic sticker.
More stickers than possible
A mechanic needs 45 to 60 minutes for an inspection, which severely limits the number of daily inspections. According to the public prosecutor, however, far too many assessments appeared in the database - and at times when neither of them had been present.
Leaving data
The accusation is therefore abuse of office, namely that the two licensed inspectors had given their access data to their colleagues so that they could issue stickers in their name. The second accused boss is said to have ordered this misuse of authority as the designated perpetrator.
No one confessed
Around 500 stickers were falsely issued in the name of the Austrian, and around 600 in the name of the Georgian. None of the three vehicle technicians pleaded guilty. It is still unclear whether a verdict will be reached on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
