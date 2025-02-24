Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Linz

More than 1100 false car stickers issued

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 14:00

The exact number is unknown, but over 1100 stickers are said to have been issued in the name of two mechanics while they were not even on duty. Their boss is said to have ordered this. The trio will have to answer for abuse of authority at the Linz Regional Court on Monday. 

0 Kommentare

A 33-year-old Austrian and a 37-year-old Georgian were employed in the garage of an Austrian of Afghan origin (31). They were authorized to carry out state car inspections in accordance with Section 57a - the classic sticker. 

More stickers than possible
A mechanic needs 45 to 60 minutes for an inspection, which severely limits the number of daily inspections. According to the public prosecutor, however, far too many assessments appeared in the database - and at times when neither of them had been present. 

Leaving data
The accusation is therefore abuse of office, namely that the two licensed inspectors had given their access data to their colleagues so that they could issue stickers in their name. The second accused boss is said to have ordered this misuse of authority as the designated perpetrator.

No one confessed
Around 500 stickers were falsely issued in the name of the Austrian, and around 600 in the name of the Georgian. None of the three vehicle technicians pleaded guilty. It is still unclear whether a verdict will be reached on Monday. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Constantin Handl
Constantin Handl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf