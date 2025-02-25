Indian Pierer partner Bajaj as the "logical" investor

Who will take on these amounts? It is said that KTM owner Pierer Mobility will provide the 150 million euros for the resumption of production. The Indian Pierer partner Bajaj has already pledged 50 million euros. The 600 million euros to settle the restructuring quota are likely to come from an investor. Who will that be? Bajaj has been mentioned repeatedly in recent weeks, as the Indian company already plays an important role as a supplier and sales partner. Bajaj had already been mentioned as a possible investor to finance the restructuring of KTM at the first court hearing in the course of the insolvency proceedings. At that time, however, the offers were not yet binding.