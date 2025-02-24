Carinthian strategy
Exports are one of the most important success factors for the Carinthian economy. With a foreign trade surplus of over one billion euros, thousands of jobs are secured.
The importance of foreign trade for Carinthia's companies is repeatedly reflected in the export statistics. Every second euro is earned abroad and 70,000 jobs are secured through exports. "Carinthia's export industry is one of the most important pillars of prosperity in the country and is crucial for the future competitiveness of our location," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. The funds for the export offensive have been increased to one million euros.
New funding and a look overseas
There is also a new subsidy from the Carinthian Business Promotion Fund, which is aimed at companies that are preparing an export transaction. "Our companies need targeted support in order to be successful in international competition," says WK President Jürgen Mandl, praising the initiative. "The new funding offers a unique opportunity to strategically support Carinthian companies in their expansion."
New markets are also to be reached in response to global developments. "We will also increasingly target overseas regions," explains Schuschnig and addresses a new federal government: "It's a 'new deal' for the export industry."
