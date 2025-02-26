Vegan marble bundt cake and vegan cake pops

Vegan marble bundt cake

Ingredients: 230g oil, 375g flour, 1 pkg baking powder, 200g brown sugar, 2 tbsp vanilla sugar, 1 pinch of salt, 250g almond milk, 50g almond milk, 20g cocoa powder

Preparation: Place all ingredients except for 50g almond milk and cocoa in a bowl. Mix with a hand mixer until creamy. Pour two thirds of the mixture into a greased and floured bundt cake tin. Add the cocoa powder and 50g almond milk to the remaining third of the mixture and stir to combine. Pour the dark mixture onto the light mixture in the bundt cake tin. Using a fork, spiral the mixture through the tin to create a marble pattern. Bake in the oven at 200°C for approx. 50 mins.

