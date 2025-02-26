Recipe of the week
Vegan marble bundt cake and vegan cake pops
Sara Jahn was already voted "young vegan chef of the year" during her training. "I don't eat an exclusively vegan diet, but I'm always open to and interested in vegan alternatives and recipes." This time, Sarah shows us her vegan Gugelhupf classic and cake pops for the whole family.
Vegan marble bundt cake
Ingredients: 230g oil, 375g flour, 1 pkg baking powder, 200g brown sugar, 2 tbsp vanilla sugar, 1 pinch of salt, 250g almond milk, 50g almond milk, 20g cocoa powder
Preparation: Place all ingredients except for 50g almond milk and cocoa in a bowl. Mix with a hand mixer until creamy. Pour two thirds of the mixture into a greased and floured bundt cake tin. Add the cocoa powder and 50g almond milk to the remaining third of the mixture and stir to combine. Pour the dark mixture onto the light mixture in the bundt cake tin. Using a fork, spiral the mixture through the tin to create a marble pattern. Bake in the oven at 200°C for approx. 50 mins.
Vegan cake pops
Ingredients: 250g vegan cake or muffins, 50g vegan cream cheese, 1 orange, wooden skewers
Preparation: Finely crumble the cake and knead with cocoa, a little orange juice, orange zest and vegan cream cheese to form a malleable mass. Roll into balls, chill thoroughly and then stick onto wooden skewers. Melt the vegan couverture with coconut oil in a bain-marie, dip the cake pops and decorate with sprinkles if desired.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.