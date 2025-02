“We will take a lot from this defeat!”

"The day will come - we're all aware of that. What will be important is how we react," said Reinhold Ranftl after the start of spring at Sturm. Where Austria celebrated reaching the cup semi-finals and then drew 2-2 with the champions in the league. Before Violett went one better with the derby win, celebrating their eleventh victory in their twelfth competitive match. "Extremely impressive, it has nothing to do with luck. They are a serious championship contender this year," was the praise from all sides. In the violet camp, however, they always remained humble, nobody became megalomaniacal. Which is important, because on Saturday, day X had arrived. When Salzburg did not show Austria their limits with a 1:0 win, but still managed to take home something countable against Violett for the 21st competitive match in a row. "Salzburg were manageable, but we still have to take ourselves to task. It wasn't enough for a win. We all have to give more again, perhaps we've been praised too much in recent weeks," said Aleksandar Dragovic.