Thieves in farm shop
“They only left the pennies in the till”
Two unknown thieves may have been targeting the tills of farm stores. On Friday, they plundered the daily takings of a self-service store in Hirschbach (Upper Austria) and fled in a car with Polish license plates. On the same day, they raided another store in Naarn.
"They messed with the wrong girl," says Jasmin Schwarz. The 36-year-old runs a self-service store for dairy products on a farm in Hirschbach/Mühlkreis, where she offers homemade cheese, yogurt and curd cheese for self-service. On Friday afternoon, however, two strangers were not after her "farm delicacies", but only the money in the till.
Escaped by car
"I happened to be sitting by the window when I saw a car with a foreign license plate stop in the middle of the street in front of the delicacy box. Two men got out and went into my store. Less than two minutes later, they came out again, but empty-handed," says Schwarz.
Cash register emptied
Their bags must have been full, however, because when the self-service store owner checked immediately afterwards, she immediately noticed that the till had been emptied. "Thank God I empty it every day, but there were 200 to 250 euros inside. The men took everything, they only left the pennies," said the farmer's confidence was shaken.
Witness appeal shared over 2000 times
She immediately filed a complaint with the police, who are now searching for the car and the crooks. It is said to be a car with a Polish license plate, but according to the police it could be a fake. Schwarz's appeal for witnesses has been shared more than 2,000 times on social media - and the first leads have already been received.
An uneasy feeling remains
"They probably targeted self-service stores. On the same evening, they raided a farm store in Naarn, and the next day the car was spotted in the Waldviertel," says the farmer. What remains is a bad feeling: "I would never have believed that this would happen at my home," says Schwarz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
