How sensible is a cell phone ban in schools?
Carinthia, Styria and Vienna are already implementing it across the board, and now it is being discussed nationwide: a ban on smartphones in schools. In Vorarlberg, however, politicians and teacher representatives are still cautious.
Shortly before school starts at a secondary school in Vorarlberg: many pupils are already sitting together in small groups before the school bell rings. But instead of talking to each other, they are staring at their smartphones. Some are scrolling through TikTok, others are playing online games or writing in Whatsapp groups. They also sneak a peek at their phones during lessons - they might miss a meme, a message or a video. Pupils are inattentive and distracted. If the teacher gives them a warning, many pupils react annoyed - sometimes even aggressively. Even during breaks, the smartphone remains the most important medium for many. Instead of moving around or talking to others, the time out is spent on social media. In the worst cases, derogatory comments are even posted about classmates or teachers and photos and videos of classroom situations or classmates are shared - a perfect breeding ground for bullying.
These examples cited by teachers show that unregulated use of smartphones at school can lead to distraction, social isolation and even bullying. Pupils find it increasingly difficult to concentrate on a task for long periods of time, show fewer social skills in direct contact and are more exposed to the pressure of social media. Academic performance is also deteriorating in some cases, as pupils often spend more time on their smartphones than on the subject matter. The question arises: could these problems at least be reduced by clear rules or a smartphone ban?
Last week, the state of Carinthia enforced a ban on cell phones in elementary school by decree. Cell phones are to be classified as "devices that disrupt school operations". Pupils must now hand in their phones during lessons. The penalties for non-compliance range from warnings and entries in the class register to notices to parents. All schools have been asked to include a ban on smartphones in their house rules. Pupils are only allowed to use their cell phones when they are needed for lessons.
The current situation in Vorarlberg
In most elementary school in Vorarlberg, the use of smartphones is already prohibited by the house rules. This is confirmed by state school councillor Barbara Schöbi-Fink (ÖVP): "In Vorarlberg, we have already issued recommendations to restrict the use of cell phones in schools, which are very effective even without a decree." Although she welcomes "the restriction of the use of digital end devices at schools", she doubts that it can be implemented by decree by the federal states. This is because these decrees are not legally binding. "A binding ban on cell phones could only be implemented at federal level."
Some schools would like to see such a ban - not least in order to have uniform standards. While supporters argue in favor of child protection, critics raise the question of whether such a ban would not make more sense at secondary schools, where the children are between 10 and 14 years old. Styria implements the ban on cell phones up to the sixth grade - Vienna goes one step further and imposes such a ban on all secondary schools.
What teachers would like to see
A central argument for a ban is the increasing "cell phone addiction" of many children. A ban could therefore discourage children from excessive use and give them more room for personal interaction. A survey of compulsory school teachers in Vienna revealed that a clear majority of 87% are in favor of a ban. The teachers' union reports that 41 percent of those surveyed stated that there had already been problems caused by cell phones in lessons. And in Vorarlberg? The teachers' union leaves open the question of whether a general, nationwide ban on cell phones is necessary.
The chairwoman of the compulsory school teachers' union, Alexandra Loser, interjects: "The needs and circumstances at the individual locations are very different, which makes uniform rules difficult." Loser also emphasizes that "in Vorarlberg secondary schools, a ban on cell phones is already largely regulated by the house rules". However, a survey revealed that some schools would like to see a uniform regulation across the state. "Then there wouldn't be the discussion that school A handles it one way and school B another."
While the discussion continues, it remains to be seen what impact a general smartphone ban would actually have. Would it be a sensible measure to protect children? Or just a symbolic step with no long-term effect? Is a cell phone ban even the completely wrong approach? And wouldn't it be better if children were taught how to use their smartphones sensibly at school?
