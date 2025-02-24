How sensible is a cell phone ban in schools?

Shortly before school starts at a secondary school in Vorarlberg: many pupils are already sitting together in small groups before the school bell rings. But instead of talking to each other, they are staring at their smartphones. Some are scrolling through TikTok, others are playing online games or writing in Whatsapp groups. They also sneak a peek at their phones during lessons - they might miss a meme, a message or a video. Pupils are inattentive and distracted. If the teacher gives them a warning, many pupils react annoyed - sometimes even aggressively. Even during breaks, the smartphone remains the most important medium for many. Instead of moving around or talking to others, the time out is spent on social media. In the worst cases, derogatory comments are even posted about classmates or teachers and photos and videos of classroom situations or classmates are shared - a perfect breeding ground for bullying.