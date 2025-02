“Gawkers” pulled out smartphones after serious accident

However, what the paramedics experienced at the scene of the accident has now given rise to criticism: onlookers gathered around the wrecked car and took photos and videos of the incident. "Unfortunately, our emergency services are experiencing this more and more frequently: instead of helping or at least making room for the emergency services, people are pulling out their smartphones and filming the suffering of others," criticizes Marcel Hausegger, press spokesman for the Voitsberg-Köflach service.