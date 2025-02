Hail of reports: 413 drivers were speeding!

In the city of Salzburg, in Pongau and in Flachgau, several driving licenses were confiscated: A 25-year-old man from Salzburg had his driver's license revoked because he tested positive for alcohol at 1.4 per mille. In addition, a 34-year-old from Tyrol, a 53-year-old from Pongau and a 66-year-old from Flachgau were driving under the influence - the police wanted to confiscate the latter's license, but he did not have a driving license. For a 37-year-old from Salzburg, a drug drive ended during a traffic check.